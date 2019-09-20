Stats Underline Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Focus on Youth as Manchester United Kids Conquer Astana

The Ole Gunnar Solskjaer era at Manchester United has been a mixed one as far as results go, but one thing supporters are universally grateful for is the 'Baby-faced Assassin's' commitment to youth.

Long gone are the days of signing players on the wrong side of 30 and hoping for the best; now the likes of Marcus Rashford, Daniel James and Aaron Wan-Bissaka are leading the youthful charge into what they hope will be another golden age at Old Trafford.

But the drive towards using younger players doesn't stop at the first team. There is an undercurrent of stars emerging from the academy who are yet to fully establish themselves in the senior picture, and we got a good look at a few of those in the 1-0 Europa League victory over Astana on Thursday



Alex Livesey/GettyImages

The likes of Axel Tuanzebe, Angel Gomes, Tahith Chong and Mason Greenwood were all handed first European starts for the club; the latter trio all yet to turn 20.





Incidentally, it was the first time in just under ten years that they had started with as many as three teenagers in a European game, the last coming in November 2009 when Danny Welbeck, Federico Macheda and Rafael all started against Besiktas.

And while the youthful side led to a performance that wasn't as ruthless as you'd expect, it was one of their young guns who got it; and in doing so made history.

Ready to feel old? Here it comes...

Mason Greenwood, in netting the 73rd minute opener, became the first player born in the 2000s to score a senior goal for Manchester United. He was born 22 months after the turn of the century, in October 2001.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

So, there we have it. Even if the present is overcast, the forecast for the future is bright at Old Trafford.