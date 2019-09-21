Mark Noble Predicts Long Stay for Manuel Pellegrini & Claims He Is Changing West Ham Mentality

West Ham captain Mark Noble has admitted that manager Manuel Pellegrini is helping to change the mentality at the club through his calming influence, also revealing that he expects the Chilean to remain boss for many years to come.





Pellegrini took over the London Stadium reins in 2018, replacing David Moyes after the Scotsman had successfully led the club away from an unnerving relegation battle.

The Chilean became the club's fourth manager in three years when he took charge, but his position looks to be secure as the club look to push on towards European qualification.

Noble, who continues to marshal the troops in midfield, has now revealed that Pellegrini's personality has been a key ingredient in helping the Hammers improve.

Speaking to Radio 5 Live, he said: "I think his personality is just so calm. There's no antics with him, you don't hear anything. He doesn't want the limelight. He doesn't do many interviews but he works with us every single day on how to improve as a club."

The 32-year-old continued by insisting that the former Manchester City boss is changing the mentality of the club for the better. He revealed: "The mentality of the football club is changing slowly and I can feel it.

"I mean, the way we started last year was terrible. To only be five points off the Europa League spot - I think he's slowly but surely changing the club."

Noble rounded off by insisting that as a result of his personality and preferred playing style, he expects Pellegrini to have a long future at the club.

"I think he's going to be here for many years, I really do. I think his personality and the way the fans have taken to him and the way we play football - I really do think he'll be here for years."

The Hammers face Manchester United on Sunday, where they'll look to catapult into the top six with victory over the Red Devils for the second successive season.