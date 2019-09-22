Frankfurt 2-2 Dortmund: Report, Ratings & Reactions as Late Own Goal Stalls Title Charge

Borussia Dortmund were victims of their own success as they threw away a one-goal lead twice to draw 2-2 on the road to Eintracht Frankfurt, with Lucien Favre's side typically making it hard work for themselves at the Commerzbank-Arena.

It took just 10 minutes for the visitors to take the lead, with Axel Witsel providing the crucial touch to open his account for the season after a stunning team move.





Dortmund's early goal saw them take the foot off the gas and adopt a confidence that they would steamroller their opponents, something which ultimately worked against them as André Silva scored against the run of play just before half-time.

DANIEL ROLAND/GettyImages

Witsel turned provider in the second half with a world-class assist to put the ball on a plate from Jadon Sancho, who scored his third goal of the season to put Borussia Dortmund back in front against Eintracht Frankfurt.





The hosts pushed for another equaliser with Dortmund still looking vulnerable with just a one-goal lead, and Frankfurt inevitably found their way back into the match once again after Thomas Delaney turned the ball into his own net in the 88th minute.

Eintracht Frankfurt

Player Ratings

Trapp (8); Toure (5), Hasebe (6), Hinteregger (6); Durm (6), Kohr (6), Fernandes (6), Kostic (7), Sow (4), Silva (7), Paciencia (5).

Christian Kaspar-Bartke/GettyImages

Substitutes: Kamada (6), Dost (6), Chandler (N/A).

Borussia Dortmund

Key Talking Point

Coming off the back of their impressive draw against Barcelona in the Champions League group stages, Borussia Dortmund were able to enjoy another match where they dominated the majority of possession.

It always felt like the Black and Yellows were in control of the match, and impressively Dortmund worked tirelessly in the first-half to force Eintracht Frankfurt into mistakes whenever the hosts had the ball, with Adi Hütter's side often struggling to string five or six passes together before losing possession.

Christian Kaspar-Bartke/GettyImages

But as Borussia Dortmund grew in confindece it almost seemed to work against them, failing to give a dangerous Frankfurt side the respect they deserved and in the end being forced to walk away from the Commerzbank-Arena with just one point.

Player Ratings

Burki (6); Hakimi (7), Akanji (6), Hummels (6), Guerreiro (7); Witsel (9*), Delaney (5), Reus (7); Sancho (8), Alcacer (5), Hazard (7).

Substitutes: Zagadou (6), Brandt (6), Götze (7).

Star Man

As any Borussia Dortmund fan will tell you, Belgium international Axel Witsel might just be the most underrated player in European football.

The 30-year-old is an irreplaceable part of Dortmund's midfield, often acting as the link between defence and attack alongside Thomas Delaney in a double-pivot in midfield.

everyday i wake up feeling grateful that axel witsel is a bvb player — El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie fan account (@kIavierwerke) September 22, 2019

Axel Witsel is so important to this Dortmund team.



Goal and an assist should see him included in the @EASPORTSFIFA TOTW, right?!? #FIFA20 — ⛈️ (@Vinjenius) September 22, 2019

Excellent awareness by Axel Witsel to create that goal. Unbelievable vision #SGEBVB — BVB Buzz (@BVBBuzz) September 22, 2019

SIR AXEL WITSEL — waleed (@dxrtmxnd) September 22, 2019

Axel Witsel and Sancho have been quality today 😬 — Eintracht Frankfurt Fans UK 🦅 (@EintrachtUK) September 22, 2019

Witsel's strike on Sunday was just his seventh since arriving last season, but it's the Belgian's work across all areas of the pitch - often off the ball too - that make him one of the first names on the teamsheet alongside Marco Reus and Jadon Sancho.

Looking Ahead

Lucien Favre's side will face against Werder Bremen in next week's topspiel before Champions League action returns, with Dortmund facing a trip to Slavia Praha with all four teams in Group F level on one point heading into matchday two.