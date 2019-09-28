Raheem Sterling Reaches Remarkable Goalscoring Milestone in Win Over Everton

Manchester City overcame a resilient Everton side on Saturday in the Premier League, with Raheem Sterling bagging his sixth league goal of the season.

The match was not as straightforward as the scoreline might suggest, with the Toffees going toe-to-toe with the defending champions. Nonetheless, goals from Gabriel Jesus, Riyad Mahrez and a third from Sterling were enough to see Pep Guardiola's men move back within five points of Liverpool in the table.

STERLING 💬 It was a really nice feeling. I'd had a chance earlier on but I didn't know was onside until I'd dragged it wide.



I never think 'it's not going to be my day'. I know a moment will come. I'm always waiting for the opportunity.



The Englishman's 84th minute strike hit the underside of the bar, before the referee confirmed that the ball had indeed crossed the line. As a result, Sterling reached another milestone in his impressive career to date.

As noted by Opta, this was his 100th goal in all club competitions - 77 coming for Manchester City, while 23 came for Liverpool. What makes this stat all the more impressive is the fact that the win over Everton was only his 200th game for the Sky Blues.

100 - Raheem Sterling has now scored 100 goals in all club competitions in his career (77 for @ManCity , 23 for @LFC). Centurion. pic.twitter.com/VqFcK6D99s — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) September 28, 2019

The 24-year-old missed a few clear opportunities prior to his goal, notably firing wide when one-on-one. Nonetheless, he was able to get on the scoresheet and ensure that his side left with all three points.

Sterling will be hoping to continue his fine form this season and improve upon his impressive tally of 17 goals and ten assists in the league last season. His team currently sit second in the table, five points adrift of title rivals Liverpool. However, he, along with the rest of his teammates, will be keen to get back on top and claim a third consecutive title.