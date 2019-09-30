Erling Håland Racing to Be Fit for RB Salzburg's Clash With Liverpool Following Illness

Red Bull Salzburg wonderkid Erling Håland is a doubt to face Liverpool in the Champions League on Wednesday, as he battles an illness.

The 19-year-old, who netted a hat-trick in his European debut last time out, has missed Salzburg's last game because of the illness, leaving fans fearing he may not be fit to face Liverpool.

TF-Images/GettyImages

According to the Daily Mail, Salzburg are confident that Håland will recover in time for the game, although his fitness levels will come under close scrutiny as he has not completed 90 minutes since 14th September.





Salzburg sporting director Christoph Freund told Viasat: "The next two days are important. He is checked by a doctor every day. He’s sick, and we don’t quite know when he will be back. Hopefully over the next few days."





Håland has enjoyed a fantastic start to the campaign, racking up a ludicrous 17 goals and five assists in just ten appearances this season.

He exploded onto the scene by netting three goals in Salzburg's 6-2 win over Genk last time out, with scouts and representatives from 15 Premier League teams watching the Norwegian in action that night.

Håland told the club's official website that he was excited by the possibility of playing against Liverpool, so it's safe to say that he will be doing everything possible to recover in time for Wednesday's game.

KRUGFOTO/GettyImages

“It’ll be a tough game at Anfield, but they’re only human, like us, so nothing is impossible. We have to be honest and say, ‘Liverpool are the world’s best team, as they won the Champions League,’ but Napoli are also very good and we beat them at home last year," Håland added.

“I’ve never been to Anfield, but I think it is maybe one of the best atmospheres in the world and I look forward to playing there. We all have to be at our best ever, every player, to have a chance against this team.”