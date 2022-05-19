Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
Soccer
U.S. Soccer and Players Reach Agreement For Equal Pay With New Contract
U.S. Soccer and Players Reach Agreement For Equal Pay With New Contract

Female Referees to Work Men’s World Cup for First Time

GENEVA (AP) — Female referees will make World Cup history this year by working games at a major men’s tournament for the first time in Qatar.

Three female referees and three female assistant referees were announced Thursday by FIFA among 129 officials selected for World Cup duty, including one man who caused controversy when refereeing a chaotic African Cup of Nations game in January while suffering with heatstroke.

French referee Stéphanie Frappart already worked men’s games in World Cup qualifying and the Champions League, after handling the 2019 Women’s World Cup final. She also refereed the final of the men's French Cup this month.

“As always, the criteria we have used is ‘quality first’ and the selected match officials represent the highest level of refereeing worldwide,” said FIFA Referees Committee chairman Pierluigi Collina, who worked the 2002 World Cup final. “In this way, we clearly emphasize that it is quality that counts for us and not gender.”

Salima Mukansanga of Rwanda and Yoshimi Yamashita of Japan are also on the list of 36 referees preparing for the 64 games at the tournament, which will be played from Nov. 21-Dec. 18.

The 69 assistant referees include Neuza Back of Brazil, Karen Díaz Medina of Mexico and Kathryn Nesbitt of the United States.

“I would hope that in the future the selection of elite women’s match officials for important men’s competitions will be perceived as something normal and no longer as sensational,” Collina said.

Among the male referees is Janny Sikazwe of Zambia, who blew the final whistle at an African Cup group match after 85 minutes and again 13 seconds before the 90 minutes were complete, with Mali leading Tunisia 1-0.

About 30 minutes after the match, officials ordered the teams back on the field to restart play but Tunisia refused. The result was later ratified by the Confederation of African Football despite an official protest by Tunisia.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

The match was played in heat and humidity in Cameroon, and Sikazwe later explained he started to become confused in the intense conditions.

Sikazwe will be working at his second World Cup after handling two group games at the 2018 tournament in Russia.

The extreme heat in Qatar led FIFA to decide in 2015 to move the tournament to the cooler months in the Gulf emirate.

FIFA has picked 24 men to work on video reviews. The VAR system made its debut in 2018.

FIFA said 50 referee-and-assistant trios began preparing in 2019 for World Cup duty, with the project affected by limits on international travel during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Two referees were picked from each of Argentina, Brazil, England and France.

All the officials — who were not allocated into specific teams of three — face future technical, physical and medical assessments this year, FIFA said.

More Soccer Coverage:

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

Joe Burrow practicing with the Bengals.
Play
NFL

Joe Burrow Says Baker Mayfield ‘Will Land on His Feet’

When speaking about the trade for Deshaun Watson, the Bengals quarterback said, “You gotta take a chance at that because he’s such a great player.”

By Joseph Salvador
Brittney Griner
Play
WNBA

Brittney Griner Time Line: What Has Happened Since She Was Detained

The basketball star has been held in Russia since February after officials said they discovered vape cartridges containing hashish oil in her luggage.

By Madeline Coleman
New York Mets starting pitcher Max Scherzer (21) delivers the ball to the San Francisco Giants during the second inning of the second game of a baseball double-header Tuesday, April 19, 2022, in New York.
Play
Fantasy

Fantasy Impact: Max Scherzer Out 6-8 Weeks

Another blow for Mets’ pitching staff leaves a big hole for fantasy managers.

By Jennifer Piacenti
Boston Celtics’ Al Horford reacts during the second half of Game 4 of an NBA basketball Eastern Conference semifinals playoff series Monday, May 9, 2022, in Milwaukee. The Celtics won 116-108 to tie the series 2-2. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
NBA

Horford Clears COVID Protocols, Will Play in Game 2 vs. Heat

The Celtics center missed Game 1 after entering health and safety protocols hours before tip-off.

By Jelani Scott
Max Scherzer of the New York Mets
Play
MLB

Mets SP Max Scherzer Has Oblique Strain, Out at Least Six Weeks

New York’s pitcher left the game in the middle of an at-bat on Wednesday.

By Daniel Chavkin
Monique-Nelson-100 influential
More Sports

How Monique Nelson Is Bringing a Global Perspective to the Mainstream

The CEO of the country’s longest-standing Black marketing agency has traveled the world and back to ensure underrepresented people can participate in the digital world.

By Naya Samuel
USATSI_11300675
College Football

The Added Meaning Behind Jimbo Fisher’s Gloves-Off Comments About Nick Saban

The rant from the Texas A&M coach was sparked by Nick Saban, but the emotion behind the response has been building for months.

By Richard Johnson
Alabama coach Nick Saban walks on the field
Play
College Football

Texas A&M AD: Saban’s ‘Personal Attacks’ Violate SEC Bylaws

The Aggies’ athletic director has his own pointed reaction to what’s transpired in the SEC.

By Ross Dellenger