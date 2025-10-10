Juventus Join PSG and Barcelona in Race to Sign Manchester City Superstar
Juventus must find the way to get out of the usual routine, since lately the team have been having matches where they cannot show the victory and the draws keep increasing.
Igor Tudor has a very good job to do if he wants to compete for all the competitions in which Juventus are currently participating.
The UEFA Champions League, Serie A, and Coppa Italia are the main objectives, and in all of them they have to aim for the highest.
Juventus plot 2026 move for Bernardo Silva as free agent
Juventus are very interested in signing a Portuguese player to obtain the highest possible competitiveness.
It is about one of the great figures of Manchester City, who is now linked with the rumors of Juventus and AC Milan, who are following closely this footballer.
We're talking about Bernardo Silva, the UEFA Champions League champion with Manchester City in 2023. He is in a moment where he would be looking for a new path.
Currently, Bernardo Silva has a contract with Manchester City until June 2026, and it seems that he will not continue in the team with an extension of contract. Although he has been related with Barcelona and PSG, Juventus are not far behind.
Getting this high-category footballer for free is one of the great wishes of Juventus. The 31-year-old player knows that his cycle at Manchester City has ended and he would be willing to take a new challenge, where, why not, arriving in Italy.
A footballer like Kevin De Bruyne who arrived at Napoli could make Bernardo Silva think about the Italian path in his future. And we will see how the moment of the Portuguese keeps advancing, since he is an extraordinary footballer. A very intelligent attacker who can play either in the middle of the field or as a winger.
This is very important since Bernardo Silva is a multifunctional player who would fit very well in Igor Tudor’s squad. We will see how these great interests keep developing since Juventus’ competition is not only with AC Milan but also with Barcelona and even PSG.