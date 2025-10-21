Juventus In Crisis After Loss to Como, Already Considering Replacing Igor Tudor
Juventus suffered a damaging 2-0 defeat to Como, a match in which Argentine Nico Paz surprisingly shone with a goal and an assist that left Igor Tudor's team reeling.
That leads Juventus to consider that the project is not going in the right direction, that Igor Tudor is not the ideal coach to lead the team and the squad with big figures such as Kenan Yildiz, Francisco Conceicao, Manuel Locatelli, and others.
Making it clear that they would consider looking for a possible replacement to lead the Vecchia Signora, evidencing that there are already three strong candidates with a trajectory that excites the fans of the club for their possible arrival.
Juventus are reportedly looking for a replacement for Igor Tudor
Juventus have always been looking for Italian coaches, and journalist Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that coaches such as Raffaele Palladino, Luciano Spalletti, and Roberto Mancini are names to take into account. However, a foreign option is also possible, looking for a new direction for the club.
The results of the Vecchia Signora are negative, and they are not at their best moment after dominating Serie A and competing for the long-awaited UEFA Champions League a decade ago.
But now the moment is critical. The last Scudetto for Juventus was in the 2019-2020 season, which was a positive year for the club, but now they cannot find the project they have been seeking.
Roberto Mancini, one of the names that sound the most, comes with a trajectory of many years in Serie A, coaching Inter, Fiorentina, Lazio, and even the Italy national team, as indicated by Transfermarkt, showing that his experience is knowledgeable of the local league and that he could add much to the Turin side.
On the other hand, Spalletti are also in the race to be the possible coach of Juventus, and his career in Italy are equal to or even greater than Mancini’s, having managed Roma, Empoli, Sampdoria, Inter, and Napoli, leaving the sense that he can dominate Serie A and take over this project of the Vecchia Signora.
But there are still no decisions made, and it would be expected to see how Igor Tudor is evaluated in the next matches, being decisive to take a decision, especially in the UEFA Champions League matches, where their challenge are against Real Madrid on October 22, to see if his continuity is the best option for the team.