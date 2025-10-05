Manchester United Face Transfer Setback as Juventus and AC Milan Circle
Juventus wants to keep reinforcing their squad ahead of the winter transfer window, and they now have their sights on an AC Milan-linked Manchester United player.
A disappointing moment for Manchester United has made it clear that several of their players feel uncomfortable competing while wearing the shirt of this Premier League team.
Rumors suggest that several players could leave the club in the next summer transfer window.
The trend of players performing better outside United seems to be turning serious, with great players shining away from Manchester (Marcus Rashford, Rasmus Hojlund for example).
Juventus and AC Milan want to sign Joshua Zirkzee, a substitute at Manchester United
Juventus continue to show great interest in this fantastic footballer, and it seems that both Italian giants, Juventus and AC Milan, are looking to sign an outstanding Dutch striker. It is Joshua Zirkzee, who joined Manchester United in the 2024-2025 season but has not achieved the expected results.
Currently, he is a substitute under coach Ruben Amorim, which could lead to his possible departure from the Premier League club, where, according to Transfermarkt, he has played a total of 82 minutes in 4 matches.
Juventus could use Dusan Vlahovic as a makeweight in Joshua Zirkzee deal
According to Forza Juventus, the team is looking for a striker who fits into Igor Tudor’s new project, since Dusan Vlahovic does not feel comfortable at the club and might also be considering leaving. Therefore, the Italian team could evaluate a possible deal involving Vlahovic to bring Zirkzee to Turin.
The Dutch striker has a contract with Manchester United until 2029. Zirkzee is still considered a fantastic striker capable of performing at an impressive level, as he demonstrated during his brilliant 2023-24 season.
The 'battle' between Juventus and AC Milan could intensify on October 5, when both clubs face each other in the great Italian classic. The Vecchia Signora remain unbeaten in Serie A, while Milan arrive with a streak of four consecutive victories.
The match will be played at the Allianz Stadium, and Igor Tudor is expected to line up a solid starting eleven to face this crucial encounter.
The coach continues to trust rising stars such as Kenan Yildiz and Francisco Conceicao, who are expected to be key players in the coming matches.