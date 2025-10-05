Report: Juventus Plot January Swoop for Liverpool, PSG and Man City Targets
Juventus began the 2025-26 season with mixed feelings, and they could use the winter transfer window to reinforce their squad again.
The Italian club spent around €137.3 million during the summer, but until now Igor Tudor has had complications integrating his new players.
They are currently fifth in Serie A (11 points), pending their match against AC Milan on Sunday, and they have recorded two draws in the first two matchdays of the UEFA Champions League.
Amid this situation, an Italian journalist has revealed the transfer plans of Juventus for January, and it seems their priority is the midfield.
Juventus plot January swoop for Liverpool and Manchester United target
Niccolo Ceccarini spoke to TMW about the winter transfer window, and declared that The Vecchia Signora has two targets to reinforce their squad: Ayyoub Bouaddi and Aleksandar Pavlovic.
Juventus management, with Comolli and Modesto at the forefront, is monitoring various options for the midfield, a department that needs a quality addition as early as the January transfer window.
Among the most closely followed names is Ayyoub Bouaddi, a young talent from Lille whose contract expires in 2027.- Niccolo Ceccarini
Bouaddi, 18, has established himself as a key player for the Ligue 1 side LOSC Lille since last season, in which he recorded 36 appearances.
According to Nicolo Schira, the young Frenchman is also of interest to Liverpool, Arsenal, and Manchester United.
Another very interesting prospect is Aleksandar Pavlovic, born in 2004 and playing for Bayern Munich, a true revelation in the Bundesliga.
The German midfielder is already in the sights of top European clubs such as Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain, but Juventus continues to monitor the situation closely, even though the player's current valuation is very high.- Niccolo Ceccarini
Pavlovic, 21, has progressed rapidly under the technical direction of Vincent Kompany, and his talent has not gone unnoticed, not only by the teams mentioned previously, but also not by Real Madrid, according to Tuttojuve.