Sunderland contract situation: Who is nearing the end of their current deal?

It is coming up on January, and traditionally that means two things for Sunderland fans: excitement about signings and worry about contracts.

In the past it is fair to say that the club have not handled either especially well, although times definitely seem to be changing. That said, the Ross Stewart contract situation is looming ever larger every day.

So, what is the contract situation at the club right now and what do Sunderland need to be doing about it?

Which Sunderland players are out of contract this summer?

One of the more underrated things that Kristjaan Speakman has achieved at Sunderland is to put an end to the annual end-of-year panic we used to have about the squad needing to be rebuilt over the summer.

As things stand, and excluding the players on loan, there are just two players who Sunderland do not have under contract for the 2023/24 season.

That's the good news. The bad news is that those two players are incredibly important ones.

Danny Batth is about to enter into the last six months of the 18-month deal he signed in January this year. Alex Pritchard is the other, with the two-year deal he signed in 2021 nearing it's end.

Technically, Ross Stewart and Corry Evans could also be out of contract this summer, although the club hold an option to extend each of their deals by one year - and it would be a huge surprise if they didn't exercise it.

Who else needs a new contract?

You'd expect Sunderland to try to extend the stays of both Batth and Pritchard at some point over the next few months. This season has only underlined their importance to the team.

Ross Stewart is the obvious one too, although no one will need reminding of that.

However, tying down Dennis Cirkin must surely be a priority as well. He has been linked with Premier League clubs Tottenham and Brentford and, like Stewart, only has 18 months left on his Sunderland deal.

He really isn't a player Sunderland will want to be losing until he can command a hefty fee, and he's not there yet. He is also a left-back of genuine quality, and we know better than most how hard those are to find.

Cirkin aside, Sunderland have all their best young players neatly tied up on long-term deals. Although next year will be crunch time for plenty of the more experienced players, including Patrick Roberts, Luke O'Nien and Lynden Gooch.

Player Under contract until Anthony Patterson 2026 Alex Bass 2025 Luke O'Nien 2024 Niall Huggins 2025 Trai Hume 2026 (+ 1-year option) Lynden Gooch 2024 Dennis Cirkin 2024 Aji Alese 2025 (+ 1-year option) Danny Batth 2023 Dan Ballard 2025 (+ 1-year option) Bailey Wright 2024 Corry Evans 2023 (+ 1-year option) Dan Neil 2025 Abdoullah ba 2027 Elliot Embleton 2025 Alex Pritchard 2023 Jay Matete 2026 Leon Dajaku 2024 Patrick Roberts 2024 Jack Clarke 2026 Jewison Bennette 2026 (+ 1-year option) Ross Stewart 2023 (+ 1-year option)

Do Sunderland have option to buy on loan players?

Another success of Speakman's has been to drastically reduce the reliance on loan players.

There are still three in the current squad, but that is nothing compared to previous years. We have also seen a lot more planning going into it too, with Jack Clarke and Leon Dajaku making their loans permanent - the latter by exercising an option built into the deal.

Of the three players on loan at Sunderland now, the only player the club has an option to buy this summer is Edouard Michut. However, it is unclear if it is actually an option or an obligation.

There are no such options (or obligations) in the Ellis Simms and Amad Diallo deals though, so it's probably best not to get too attached to them, even if they are making that quite tough at the moment.

