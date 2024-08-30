LIVE: Signings and Scarf Pics - Sunderland Transfer Deadline Day
Sunderland are navigating a hectic transfer deadline day as they attempt to turn a brilliant start into a Championship promotion push.
Strikers are on the agenda, but midfield and defensive reinforcements are also expected.
We will attempt to keep you updated here with all the news, rumours, signings and scarf pics as they happen.
10:48am: Sunderland have agreed a loan deal for Bournemouth centre-back Chris Mepham, according to Sky Sports.
The towering Welsh international is an experienced player with nearly 100 Championship games under his belt as well as 61 in the Premier League, and he had been a top target for Sheffield United this month.
However, it is Sunderland who have apparently pounced, agreeing a straight loan deal with no option or obligation to buy, as per Sky Sports’ Marc McAdam.
The 26-year-old is heading to Sunderland for a medical.
9:57am: Sunderland's pursuit of Gift Orban may be helped along by former Crystal Palace and Manchester United forward Wilfried Zaha, who is on his way to Lyon.
9:49am: Sunderland are working on a potential deal to sign Chelsea forward David Datro Fofana on loan as they work on multiple fronts to secure a striker.
The Ivorian is one of many Chelsea players who the club will attempt to move out due to their bloated squad, and Sunderland are keen to bring him to Wearside.
However, Sunderland Nation understands it would be either Datro Fofana or Gift Orban rather than trying to do deals for both.
The 21-year-old has had very little opportunity at Chelsea since arriving in a big-money deal from Molde last year, although he did have a relatively successful loan spell in the Premier League with Burnley.
Sunderland are determined to remain ambitious in their seemingly endless quest for striker reinforcements, and Orban is the top target. However, they are keen to have contingencies in place should that deal prove out of reach.
They are not alone in tracking Datro Fofana, though, with a number of other Championship clubs keeping tabs on the situation.
6:00am: Sunderland will launch an audacious attempt to sign prolific Lyon youngster Gift Orban to finally solve their striker woes, Sunderland Nation understands.
Orban, 22, scored for fun for both Stabaek and Gent before joining Lyon in January for a reported €14million, although it has not quite worked out for the Nigerian in France.
He scored just three goals in 16 games, although he was restricted to just 583 minutes of football as he struggled for opportunity.
Lyon have since strengthened their forward line again with the signing of Georges Mikautadze from Metz, and that means Orban has been told he can go and play elsewhere next season.
The Sunderland recruitment team have built exceptionally strong links within the French market, and they are confident they can pull off what would be a significant coup and sign Orban on loan.
To do that, they will have to see off interest from Burnley and Premier League Southampton, although the Black Cats’ ability to offer immediate and regular football and the respect Regis Le Bris commands in French football are seen as trump cards to play.
Although Sunderland will make Orban their top target, there are believed to be others options being left open in case they cannot pull off the ambitious swoop.
Whatever happens, it will be a seriously hectic transfer deadline day at Sunderland, with Salis Abdul Samed and Milan Aleksic also set to arrive.
Sunderland have also been linked in the French press with a move for PSG midfielder Ayman Kari, with the 19-year-old having worked with Le Bris at Lorient last season.
Timothee Pembele, meanwhile, is in France to finalise a loan move to La Havre, and he could be one of five loan departures, including Pierre Ekwah.