'I felt sheer incredulity at how a club Sunderland's size could languish so long in the third tier'

Sunderland face Birmingham on Friday in the last game for both clubs before the World Cup break.

It's been a while since we locked horns with the Blues, so we sought some expert opinion to bring us up to speed with what's been happening down at St Andrews.

That brought us to Brian Dick, who covers the club extensively for Birmingham Live, and we couldn't have hoped to find a bigger - or nicer - authority on the club.

He also brought news of two former Sunderland players doing well, which is always nice.

Anyway, the questions...

Birmingham finished 20th last season but go into Friday's game in the top ten. What has changed and how much is down to John Eustace?

BD: The structure of the team, the organisation, the fitness, the mindset and the quality in midfield are the main factors behind Blues' improvement and Eustace has been driving those improvements. Credit must also go to Craig Gardner who as technical director brought a better level of player to the club this summer - albeit many on loan.

It feels like there have been discontent about Birmingham's ownership rumbling on for a very long time now. Can you bring us up to date with the whole saga?

BD: How long have you got? So, there's an agreement for Blues fan Paul Richardson and ex-Barcelona footballer Maxi Lopez to buy 21% of the club, run it and then purchase the rest a couple of years down the line. The EFL are currently looking at those proposals and have been for most of the summer. Depends on who you listen to as to who's causing the delay but the fact is it's still not done despite suggestions in July it would be a matter of weeks.

Which Birmingham players should we be worried about?

BD: Scott Hogan is in the form of his Blue career and with nine league goals no player has more in the Championship. However, he's very much the star on top of the Christmas tree - a metaphor not the actual formation - and players like Troy Deeney and Krystian Bielik are instrumental behind him.

John Eustace has complained that Birmingham playing midweek will create an 'unfair' advantage for Sunderland on Friday. How big a factor are you expecting that to be?

BD: I think given Blues' small squad it has to be a factor, Eustace only has three or four changes at his disposal and a 72-hour turnaround is going to be hard given the way Blues like to press. However, I've questioned their energy resources before and three days after running all over Burnley and being unlucky to draw, they ended up dominating - but losing to - Blackburn. It'll be one last trip to the well before the mid-season break.

Dion Sanderson was very popular among the Sunderland fans during his loan spell, although Covid meant none of us actually got to see him in person. How is he getting on at Birmingham?

BD: Really well, he's been a bit rash at times and is already on eight yellow cards, but his displays have been rugged, athletic and intelligent. He and fellow outside centre back Auston Trusty are big reasons for Blues' defensive solidity.

Which Sunderland players are you most worried about facing this weekend?

BD: I would have said Ross Stewart, the Sunderland player I'd most like to have at Blues - but with him injured it's got to be Jack Clarke. It seems an age since he burst on to the scene with Leeds and good to see a talented young player finally getting the games he needs to develop.

What has your general perception of Sunderland been during the club’s difficult last few years?

BD: If you're not bored already you will be by this answer - sheer incredulity at how a club that size could languish for so long in the third tier.

I've always thought of Sunderland as a really big club and one that should be spending time in the Premier League and at worst the Championship. I see some similarities with Birmingham in that whatever's going on off the field it's a seductive job for a manager to take because the one who turns it round is going to be deified.

What, in your opinion, would you say is the general expectation of established Championship clubs when they play Sunderland this season? Newly-promoted club you should be beating, or something more?

BD: A big club with a good manager and momentum from being promoted. When the fixture list came out not for a single second did I think 'Oh that's a simple three points' and you can't always say that for teams that have come from League One.

Finally, let’s have a prediction for Saturday.

BD: Depends on Blues' energy, if it's there a 2-1 home win. If it's not - it genuinely could go either way.

Make sure you're following Brian on Twitter for his view on Birmingham vs Sunderland, and a big thank you for his insight!