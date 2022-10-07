Skip to main content
Sunderland predicted lineup v Swansea City: Is key midfield man due a rest?

Credit: Mark Cosgrove

Sunderland will be hoping to rediscover their goalscoring touch when they travel to Swansea on Saturday.

After two goalless home draws in a week, Tony Mowbray will yet again be looking to tweak his side to find the right answer to get striker-less Sunderland scoring again.

On Tuesday night Mowbray opted for Manchester United loanee Amad Diallo to lead the line but to no avail as Sunderland failed to score again.

On Saturday Sunderland travel to South Wales to face Swansea in a Championship clash that will pit sixth v eighth.

Swansea have won four of their last five games after netting a 98th minute winner against West Brom on Wednesday night.

Swansea currently sits one point ahead of Sunderland in the table.

Sunderland predicted lineup vs Swansea City (5-2-3)

GK: Anthony Patterson – Another stellar display on Tuesday night to claim his fifth clean sheet of the season.

RWB: Lynden Gooch – Has been impressive in his new found role at right back.

CB: Luke O’Nien – Does a good job of what is required of him and has been efficient when playing out from the back.

CB: Danny Batth – Has played all but four minutes of this season and expect that to continue here following his Team of the Week inclusion.

CB: Aji Alese – Proved his worth yet again against Blackpool but could move to centre back with the potential return of Dennis Cirkin.

LWB: Dennis Cirkin – A return to the lineup in a change of shape could be what is required to get Sunderland scoring again, offering support to Clarke on the left.

CM: Corry Evans - Will keep his place despite being substituted in the last two games.

CM: Dan Neil – Came off the bench on Tuesday for 23-minute cameo. Should return to the starting lineup following his good form to start to the season.

RW: Patrick Roberts – Nominated for the Championship player of the month following a string of positive displays.

ST: Jewison Bennette – The Costa Rican international could be handed his first start after impressing off the bench on numerous occasions.

LW: Jack Clarke – Came close to giving Sunderland the win in the 90th minute against Blackpool but saw his header saved by Maxwell.

