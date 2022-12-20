'I always dreamed of playing for Sunderland' - Anthony Patterson

Sunderland goalkeeper Anthony Patterson has spoken of his pride after making his 50th appearances for his boyhood club.

Patterson ten-man Sunderland to a battling 1-1 draw at Hull last weekend to bring up the half-century in what has been a rapid rise to prominence.

He spent last season playing in the National League on loan at Notts County, but an injury crisis saw him recalled early and thrust straight into the side.

The 22-year-old has now played every Sunderland league game since February 8, including the successful League One play-offs, and he wants to keep on building something special at Sunderland.

“Delighted to make my 50th appearance for the club,” Patterson told safc.com. “It’s a proud moment for me and hopefully there is many more to come.

“I always dreamed of playing for the club. To reach 50 games for the club is a big achievement for me and I just want to keep pushing on now.

“I’ve had some great moments within the 50 games so far and hopefully we can have many more of them memories as well in the future.

“It’s not been too many games at senior level but I feel like with every game, I am progressing and learning something new every game. I just keep applying that to every game, working hard in training and hopefully I am getting better and better each game.”

As for his best memory from those 50 appearances, there can only really be one, can’t there.

“It’s got to be the League One play-off final,” he said. “The atmosphere, the occasion and everything about it was just unbelievable. It was amazing to be a part of, to actually play in the game.”

