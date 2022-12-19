Former Sunderland director Charlie Methven eying role with new club

Former Sunderland director Charlie Methven is reportedly plotting his way back into football as part of a takeover bid for League One side Charlton Athletic.

Methven left Sunderland last summer after finally agreeing to sell his minority share, and it was not soon enough.

He was a PR nightmare, insulting Sunderland fans saying they were ‘not clever enough’ to understand business, described supporters watching non-official streams of matches as ‘parasites, and generally embarrassing himself and the club in Netflix how Sunderland ‘Till I Die.

However, he is apparently in line to become the new chief executive of Charlton Athletic should Mohammed Mansour complete a takeover at The Valley.

As per the Telegraph, Mansour already has a majority stake in Danish club FC Nordsjaelland and is also set to invest in US Soccer.

He is also looking for an English club to buy as well, with Charlton on his radar.

Read More Sunderland Coverage