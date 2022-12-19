Skip to main content
Former Sunderland director Charlie Methven eying role with new club

Former Sunderland director Charlie Methven eying role with new club

Is Charlie Methven on the verge of a return to football?

Former Sunderland director Charlie Methven is reportedly plotting his way back into football as part of a takeover bid for League One side Charlton Athletic.

Methven left Sunderland last summer after finally agreeing to sell his minority share, and it was not soon enough.

He was a PR nightmare, insulting Sunderland fans saying they were ‘not clever enough’ to understand business, described supporters watching non-official streams of matches as ‘parasites, and generally embarrassing himself and the club in Netflix how Sunderland ‘Till I Die.

However, he is apparently in line to become the new chief executive of Charlton Athletic should Mohammed Mansour complete a takeover at The Valley.

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

As per the Telegraph, Mansour already has a majority stake in Danish club FC Nordsjaelland and is also set to invest in US Soccer.

He is also looking for an English club to buy as well, with Charlton on his radar. 

Read More Sunderland Coverage

Charlie Methven
Sunderland Nation News

Former Sunderland director Charlie Methven eying role with new club

By Lynsey Thompson
Ross Stewart
Sunderland Nation News

Sunderland set hefty Ross Stewart price tag amid Rangers interest - report

By Lynsey Thompson
Dan Ballard in action
Sunderland Nation News

Dan Ballard on competition for places at Sunderland: 'So much talent in this squad'

By Michael Graham
Elliott Embleton
Sunderland Nation News

Sunderland star vows to help Elliot Embleton come back 'stronger' after injury

By Michael Graham
Ross Stewart, Sunderland
Sunderland Nation News

Tony Mowbray: 'Ross Stewart likely start on Boxing Day - in a front two'

By Michael Graham
Patrick Roberts at Hull
Sunderland Nation News

'He is an amazing talent' - Tony Mowbray hails Sunderland star after Hull impact

By Michael Graham
Ross Stewart, Sunderland
Sunderland Nation News

Sunderland star Ross Stewart confident he can play himself back to his best over festive period

By Michael Graham
Ross Stewart
Sunderland Nation Opinion

The return of Ross Stewart highlighted just how important he is to Sunderland

By Adam Voisey