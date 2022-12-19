Skip to main content
Sunderland set hefty Ross Stewart price tag amid Rangers interest - report

If reports are to be believed, Sunderland have named their price for Ross Stewart - but is it just a stalling tactic?

Sunderland have reportedly put a £10million price tag on Ross Stewart, although they still hope to get him signed to a new contract.

Stewart has been missing for most of the season with a thigh injury, although he made his return as a substitute at Hull and immediately reminded everyone what Sunderland have been missing.

He latched onto a long Patrick Roberts pass to score his sixth goal of the season – in just his eighth game – to help Sunderland battle to a 1-1 draw at the MKM Stadium.

That will have done little to deter his suitors, though, with both Rangers and Middlesbrough credited with a serious interest in the striker.

Pete O’Rourke, who is very well connected and has a good record when it comes to Sunderland transfer activity, claims Sunderland are saying they want £10million for Stewart, although it remains to be seen whether or not that is to merely try to price other clubs out of a serious move for him for now.

Sunderland have an option to extend his contract, which is due to expire at the end of the season, by another year, and they could be buying themselves time to get a new deal agreed before the summer.

Sporting director Kristjaan Speakman recently assured fans that Stewart ‘wants to stay’ at the club and it is normal for a contract to take a long time to be agreed, although that has done little to end the speculation. 

