Dan Ballard gives injury update as he targets December Sunderland return

How close is Dan Ballard to returning to the Sunderland squad?

Dan Ballard says his recovery from injury is ‘going to plan’ as he targets a return to the Sunderland line-up.

Ballard joined Sunderland in the summer from Arsenal and he made a very impressive start to his career on Wearside.

However, he suffered a fractured foot in just his third game after being on the receiving end of a late – and wholly unpunished challenge – from QPR winger Albert Adomah.

Speaking to safc.com about his time at the club so far, Ballard said: “I’ve loved every minute apart from the injury of course.

“It’s going really well. Of course, it is really frustrating and it is quite a long injury. It takes a long time to heal but everything is going to plan and I’m looking forward to getting back out there.”

Ballard is expected to return after the World Cup break with the home match against former club Millwall already pencilled in by Tony Mowbray.

He, though, admits he cannot expect to be an automatic starter when he is available again.

“It was good that I got them first few games. It showed me what an amazing club it is,” he said. “Playing in front of 40,000 was something that I’ve never done before so I am happy that I’ve done that and it gives me the motivation to get back as quick as possible.

“We have got an extremely talented squad. It’s really good healthy competition and there are players in there that I can learn from, they can learn from me. We got a good team atmosphere there.

“It is an extremely young squad. I might have a few extra games compared to some of them and I’ll try to help them just like the more experienced boys will help me. I feel confident, I’ve got a few games under my belt and I’m just looking forward to getting back to show people what I can do.”

