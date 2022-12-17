Elliot Embleton injury: Tony Mowbray gives worrying update on Sunderland midfielder

It looks like Elliot Embleton has suffered ‘a bad injury’ in the defeat at Hull, Tony Mowbray has admitted.

Embleton started at Hull in place of the injured Alex Pritchard, and he was the only Sunderland player to have featured in every game so far this season.

That run will now come to an end, with him leaving the field on a stretcher in the second half in a strange incident that also saw him sent off.

Mowbray thought that red card was a very poor decision from the referee, but his immediate concern was for Embleton.

Asked for an update on the midfielder’s condition, Mowbray said: "He's gone to hospital. He's gone in an ambulance to hospital, he was in a lot of discomfort.

"I don't really want to comment on what we think it is. Our club doctor was here and he thought it was serious enough for him to go to hospital.

"He was in a lot of pain and hopefully whatever he needs doing, he will get looked after well. It looks like a bad injury. Let's wait and see what the true diagnosis of that is."

Danny Batth also suffered an injury at Hull, with Mowbray revealing he may have torn his calf. However, scans will be required to confirm.

