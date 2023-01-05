Skip to main content
Kristjan Speakman: Ellis Simms 'bitterly disappointed' to leave Sunderland and could come back

Sunderland sporting director Kristjaan Speakman has revealed how Ellis Simms felt about Everton recall.

Kristjaan Speakman says Ellis Simms was ‘bitterly disappointed' to leave Sunderland’ and the Black Cats will explore any opportunity to bring him back.

Simms had a good first half of the season for Sunderland, scoring 7 goals in 17 games. That good spell was cut short, though, when Everton ended his loan spell early ahead of January.

He played for seven minutes as a substitute in the Toffees 4-1 home defeat to Brighton, and Frank Lampard has suggested he will likely attempt to bring in a new striker in January.

Should that happen, Speakman says Sunderland will be right back on the phone asking about Simms.

“When you've got loan players in your squad you have to have contingencies to ensure that if things like Ellis going back to Everton occur then you're in a good spot,” Speakman told the official club YouTube channel.

“We've had those contingency plans in operation for the first half of the season and what we've got to try and do is make the right choices to try to ensure we have as strong a squad as we went into January when we come out of it - if not stronger.

“Its obviously disappointing. Ellis really really enjoyed his time with us. Speaking to him when he left it was strange because he was bitterly disappointed to be going back, but he was also going back to participate in a Premier League team.

“For him we are really really pleased, because he came to Sunderland when he had options to go elsewhere. He's really bought into everything about Sunderland, and he's enjoyed our behind the scenes work to try and develop his game and try to improve it. I think he respects that.

“If there's an opportunity for Ellis to come back then that's something we're open to. The situation at Everton where by he's played means that, through the two club rule, he can only play for us or Everton [this season].

“So it's going to be an interesting conversation at some point in January on whether that's a possibility.”

