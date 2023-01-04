Skip to main content
Middlesbrough expecting Ross Stewart to sign a new Sunderland contract - report

Encouraging news for Sunderland as reason for Middlesbrough striker move revealed.

Middlesbrough abandoned their pursuit of Ross Stewart because they expect him to sign a new contract at Sunderland, it has been reported.

The Teesside club moved for Cameron Archer on Wednesday, with the Aston Villa striker set to complete a loan deal.

That will see them now drop out of any race to sign Sunderland star Stewart, who is discussing a new deal to extend his stay at the Stadium of Light.

And, according to the Gazette who are generally very well-informed from the Middlesbrough side, they moved for Archer after receiving little encouragement from Stewart’s camp.

“They initially tried for Archer on a permanent, or for the loan agreement to include an option to buy,” The Gazette reported, “but Villa were at this stage unwilling to commit to such a deal with uncertainty still over the 21-year-old's long-term future at Villa Park.

“They blocked loan moves in the summer but have given the young forward just seven short cameo appearances in the first half of the season.

“Boro had explored other options including Sunderland's Ross Stewart, but they felt Stewart's preference was remaining at Sunderland and therefore didn't want to be part of a long, drawn-out process that ultimately just ended in Stewart signing a new contract on Wearside.”

That will ultimately be encouraging news for Sunderland. It’s starting to become very clear that Stewart does not want to leave Sunderland, so hopefully a new deal can be agreed soon. 

