How to watch Shrewsbury v Sunderland in the FA Cup

Sunderland are in FA Cup action against Shrewsbury this weekend, but how can you watch it?

Sunderland take a break from the Championship this week to head to Shrewsbury for an FA Cup third round tie.

The game has not been selected for broadcast in the UK, which is very silly. What is even more silly is that there is no kind of legitimate streaming service that the competition provides.

What is even more frustrating is that the competition does actually provide it – just not to fans in the UK. If you’re a general sports fan in USA, Canada or Australia, you can watch the game on a device perfectly legally. If you’re a fan of the club and living in the UK, though, you can’t. Something wrong with that.

Anyway, the good news is that there are services that is carrying the Shrewsbury v Sunderland FA Cup match, so it should be available online.

How to watch Shrewsbury v Sunderland in the US

The game will be streamed live to viewers in the US on the ESPN+ service. The coverage will start just five minutes before kick-off though and will be fairly minimal, so probably best to not expect much in the way of commentary and such.

How to watch Shrewsbury v Sunderland in Canada

Canadian broadcaster Sportsnet have a similar deal to ESPN in the US, so again every game will be streamed. The Sunderland game will be on the SN Now service, although you will need a ‘premium’ subscription to access it. That costs a fair bit more than the US service.

How to watch Shrewsbury v Sunderland in Australia

The FA Cup rights in Australia are held by Paramount+, and Sunderland’s game will be available to be streamed by anyone in the region with a subscription.

Will Shrewsbury v Sunderland be on SAFC Live?

Sadly, it won’t. It won’t be available to international subscribers either.

The official website states: “Any fixtures selected for television or international broadcast as well as Carabao Cup fixtures, FA Cup fixtures and Sky Bet Championship play off matches are excluded from the SAFC Live stream for international supporters.”

