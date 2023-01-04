Skip to main content
Kyril Louis-Dreyfus: 'I’ve spent hours learning about Sunderland's history'

Sunderland owner has revealed his desire to study the club's history since completing takeover.

Sunderland owner Kyril Louis-Dreyfus says he has ‘spent hours’ learning about the history of the club.

Louis-Dreyfus bought a controlling interest in Sunderland in February 2021, but he has fully embraced the club in the two years since.

He is a regular to watch the club’s home under-21 games and was even present in Dubai to see the recent friendly win against Al-Shabab.

In May, a production at the Sunderland Empire, The Sunderland Story, will bring the club’s history to life on stage, and Louis-Dreyfus is as excited to see it as anyone else.

“When I initially came, I didn’t know too much about the history of the club but what was really clear to me was how important the history is to the fanbase,” he told the club’s official site.

“The first thing I heard from 99.9% of the people I spoke to here was about the 1973 FA Cup final which mimics how important it is for everyone that is associated with the football club.

“Given that it is the 50-year anniversary is coming up this year, I think it is amazing that everyone here has put in the effort to try and bring the whole history and tell it in a different way.”

“I’ve spent hours with Rob Mason (club historian) talking about the history but it’s going to be interesting to see that being told in a musical and artistic way. Hopefully it should be good entertainment for every Sunderland fan, it doesn’t matter the age.”

Tickets are available from ATG and start at £13. You can get yours by clicking here.

