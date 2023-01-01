Incredible stat that proves Ross Stewart is the Championship's top striker

No one will need telling just how good Ross Stewart is, although he is maybe picking a bad time to show it given his contract situation.

He scored his ninth goal of the season in the 1-1 draw at Blackpool, which leaves him three off the pace in the Championship top scorer table.

However, when you consider he missed 15 games with a thigh injury, it starts looking all the more remarkable.

When you also consider the fact that, of the 11 games he has played this season, in two of them he has been a second-half substitute, you get a true picture of what he is doing.

So, if you want to see a true reflection of how much better he is than the rest at this level, just take a look at how his minutes per goal metric compares to the Championship's other top scorers.

It also shows just how well Ellis Simms was doing too, by the way.

Minutes per goal - Championship 2022/23

* Minimum six goals, accurate as of 1/1/2023)

Player Club Goals Games Minutes per goal Ross Stewart Sunderland 9 11 96 Chuba Akpom Middlesbrough 12 18 111 Oliver McBurnie Sheffield United 9 19 119 Benson Manuel Burnley 7 22 132 Oscar Estupinan Hull City 10 22 159 Ellis Simms Sunderland 7 17 162 Jay Rodriguez Burnley 9 21 172 Zian Flemming Millwall 10 22 174 Nathan Tella Burnley 8 22 176 Viktor Gyökeres Coventry 12 25 178

