Incredible stat that proves Ross Stewart is the Championship's top striker
No one will need telling just how good Ross Stewart is, although he is maybe picking a bad time to show it given his contract situation.
He scored his ninth goal of the season in the 1-1 draw at Blackpool, which leaves him three off the pace in the Championship top scorer table.
However, when you consider he missed 15 games with a thigh injury, it starts looking all the more remarkable.
When you also consider the fact that, of the 11 games he has played this season, in two of them he has been a second-half substitute, you get a true picture of what he is doing.
So, if you want to see a true reflection of how much better he is than the rest at this level, just take a look at how his minutes per goal metric compares to the Championship's other top scorers.
It also shows just how well Ellis Simms was doing too, by the way.
Minutes per goal - Championship 2022/23
* Minimum six goals, accurate as of 1/1/2023)
|Player
|Club
|Goals
|Games
|Minutes per goal
Ross Stewart
Sunderland
9
11
96
Chuba Akpom
Middlesbrough
12
18
111
Oliver McBurnie
Sheffield United
9
19
119
Benson Manuel
Burnley
7
22
132
Oscar Estupinan
Hull City
10
22
159
Ellis Simms
Sunderland
7
17
162
Jay Rodriguez
Burnley
9
21
172
Zian Flemming
Millwall
10
22
174
Nathan Tella
Burnley
8
22
176
Viktor Gyökeres
Coventry
12
25
178
Read more Sunderland coverage
- Stoke boss Alex Neil keen to sign key Sunderland midfielder
- Man Utd 'really happy' with Amad Diallo Sunderland loan
- Best and biggest Sunderland moments of a brilliant 2022
- How might Sunderland replace Ellis Simms after his Everton recall?
- 'He's Sunderland through and through and we feed off that...'
- WATCH: Fantastic moment Trai Hume wipes out James McClean to roars from Sunderland fans