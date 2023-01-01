Skip to main content
Incredible stat that proves Ross Stewart is the Championship's top striker

Incredible stat that proves Ross Stewart is the Championship's top striker

Sunderland are desperate to hold onto Ross Stewart, and with VERY good reason.

No one will need telling just how good Ross Stewart is, although he is maybe picking a bad time to show it given his contract situation. 

He scored his ninth goal of the season in the 1-1 draw at Blackpool, which leaves him three off the pace in the Championship top scorer table. 

However, when you consider he missed 15 games with a thigh injury, it starts looking all the more remarkable. 

When you also consider the fact that, of the 11 games he has played this season, in two of them he has been a second-half substitute, you get a true picture of what he is doing. 

So, if you want to see a true reflection of how much better he is than the rest at this level, just take a look at how his minutes per goal metric compares to the Championship's other top scorers. 

It also shows just how well Ellis Simms was doing too, by the way. 

Minutes per goal - Championship 2022/23

* Minimum six goals, accurate as of 1/1/2023)

PlayerClubGoalsGamesMinutes per goal

Ross Stewart

Sunderland

9

11

96

Chuba Akpom

Middlesbrough

12

18

111

Oliver McBurnie

Sheffield United

9

19

119

Benson Manuel

Burnley

7

22

132

Oscar Estupinan

Hull City

10

22

159

Ellis Simms

Sunderland

7

17

162

Jay Rodriguez

Burnley

9

21

172

Zian Flemming

Millwall

10

22

174

Nathan Tella

Burnley

8

22

176

Viktor Gyökeres

Coventry

12

25

178

