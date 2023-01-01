Youngest ever Sunderland players: Would Chris Rigg set a new record?

Sunderland youngster Chris Rigg was once again named on the Sunderland bench for the Championship game at Blackpool.

The midfielder, who is just 15 years and 197 days old, is one of the most sought-after youngsters in the country and is already playing under-21 football for Sunderland.

The Black Cats have a fantastic recent history of developing young players, with Jordan Henderson and Jordan Pickford both key players for England.

Meanwhile, academy products Dan Neil, Lynden Gooch, Anthony Patterson and Elliot Embleton are all playing first team football for Sunderland.

Rigg appears to be something a bit special, though, but where would he stand in the list of all-time youngest Sunderland players if he was to make his debut this season?

Youngest ever Sunderland players

(As of 1/1/2023)

Player Age Debut Derek Foster 15 years, 185 days v Leicester, 22 August 1964 Jimmy Hamilton 16 years, 103 days v Preston (as a sub), 25 September 1971 Cec Irwin 16 years, 166 days v Ipswich, 20 September 1958 Bali Mumba 16 years, 210 days v Wolves (as sub), 6 May 2018 Rob Hindmarch 16 years, 262 days v Leyton Orient, 14 January 1978 Dan Neil 16 years, 335 days v Morecambe (as a sub), 13 November 2018 Nick Sharkey 16 years, 341 days v Scunthorpe, 9 April 1960 Jimmy Davison 17 years, 20 days v Scunthorpe, 21 November 1959 Jimmy Thorpe 17 years, 39 days v Huddersfield, 25 October 1930 Barry Venison 17 years, 55 days v Notts County, 10 October 1981

Read more Sunderland coverage