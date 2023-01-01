Youngest ever Sunderland players: Would Chris Rigg set a new record?
Sunderland youngster Chris Rigg was once again named on the Sunderland bench for the Championship game at Blackpool.
The midfielder, who is just 15 years and 197 days old, is one of the most sought-after youngsters in the country and is already playing under-21 football for Sunderland.
The Black Cats have a fantastic recent history of developing young players, with Jordan Henderson and Jordan Pickford both key players for England.
Meanwhile, academy products Dan Neil, Lynden Gooch, Anthony Patterson and Elliot Embleton are all playing first team football for Sunderland.
Rigg appears to be something a bit special, though, but where would he stand in the list of all-time youngest Sunderland players if he was to make his debut this season?
Youngest ever Sunderland players
(As of 1/1/2023)
|Player
|Age
|Debut
Derek Foster
15 years, 185 days
v Leicester, 22 August 1964
Jimmy Hamilton
16 years, 103 days
v Preston (as a sub), 25 September 1971
Cec Irwin
16 years, 166 days
v Ipswich, 20 September 1958
Bali Mumba
16 years, 210 days
v Wolves (as sub), 6 May 2018
Rob Hindmarch
16 years, 262 days
v Leyton Orient, 14 January 1978
Dan Neil
16 years, 335 days
v Morecambe (as a sub), 13 November 2018
Nick Sharkey
16 years, 341 days
v Scunthorpe, 9 April 1960
Jimmy Davison
17 years, 20 days
v Scunthorpe, 21 November 1959
Jimmy Thorpe
17 years, 39 days
v Huddersfield, 25 October 1930
Barry Venison
17 years, 55 days
v Notts County, 10 October 1981
Read more Sunderland coverage
- Stoke boss Alex Neil keen to sign key Sunderland midfielder
- Man Utd 'really happy' with Amad Diallo Sunderland loan
- Best and biggest Sunderland moments of a brilliant 2022
- How might Sunderland replace Ellis Simms after his Everton recall?
- 'He's Sunderland through and through and we feed off that...'
- WATCH: Fantastic moment Trai Hume wipes out James McClean to roars from Sunderland fans