Youngest ever Sunderland players: Would Chris Rigg set a new record?

Who are the youngest players to ever play for Sunderland?

Sunderland youngster Chris Rigg was once again named on the Sunderland bench for the Championship game at Blackpool. 

The midfielder, who is just 15 years and 197 days old, is one of the most sought-after youngsters in the country and is already playing under-21 football for Sunderland. 

The Black Cats have a fantastic recent history of developing young players, with Jordan Henderson and Jordan Pickford both key players for England. 

Meanwhile, academy products Dan Neil, Lynden Gooch, Anthony Patterson and Elliot Embleton are all playing first team football for Sunderland. 

Rigg appears to be something a bit special, though, but where would he stand in the list of all-time youngest Sunderland players if he was to make his debut this season?

Youngest ever Sunderland players

(As of 1/1/2023)

PlayerAgeDebut

Derek Foster 

15 years, 185 days 

v Leicester, 22 August 1964

Jimmy Hamilton

16 years, 103 days

v Preston (as a sub), 25 September 1971

Cec Irwin

16 years, 166 days

v Ipswich, 20 September 1958

Bali Mumba

16 years, 210 days

v Wolves (as sub), 6 May 2018

Rob Hindmarch

16 years, 262 days

v Leyton Orient, 14 January 1978

Dan Neil

16 years, 335 days

v Morecambe (as a sub), 13 November 2018

Nick Sharkey

16 years, 341 days

v Scunthorpe, 9 April 1960

Jimmy Davison 

17 years, 20 days

v Scunthorpe, 21 November 1959

Jimmy Thorpe

17 years, 39 days

v Huddersfield, 25 October 1930

Barry Venison

17 years, 55 days

v Notts County, 10 October 1981

Bali Mumba - one of the Youngest ever Sunderland players
