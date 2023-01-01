Luke O'Nien proud of landmark Sunderland appearance: 'I love putting on the red and white!'

Skip to main content
Seems Luke O'Nien loves Sunderland even more than Sunderland loves him.

Luke O’Nien says he hopes to have many more matches in the red and white stripes that he ‘loves’ after reaching 200 appearances for Sunderland.

O’Nien achieved the milestone in the 1-1 draw with Blackpool and Bloomfield Road, although it did take him a little by surprise.

He joined Sunderland in the summer of 2018 from Wycombe Wanderers for an undisclosed fee, initially as a central midfield player.

However, he struggled in that position on his debut against Charlton in league One and dropped out of the team before establishing himself as a defender.

He has played just about every position since, always with distinction, and it’s clear that he couldn’t be happier to be a Sunderland player.

Asked about reaching 200 appearances for Sunderland, Luke O’Nien said: “I'm dead proud.

“I would have loved to see it with a win, but I can only thank everyone connected to the club for giving me this opportunity.

“I've loved it since day one. I got off to a tough start, but I love putting the red and white on and stepping out with the boys and trying to fight for the points with everyone behind us.

“I love it. Let's try to get a lot more [appearances]."

