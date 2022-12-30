Skip to main content
Man Utd 'really happy' with Amad Diallo Sunderland loan

Man Utd 'really happy' with Amad Diallo Sunderland loan

Looks like Amad will remain at Sunderland until the summer.

Manchester United are very unlikely to recall Amad Diallo from his loan spell at Sunderland in January, says Fabrizio Romano. 

Romano is perhaps the insider when it comes to transfers, so Sunderland fans can probably be confident that Amad will be sticking around for the rest of the season, though. 

The down side is that will probably be our lot, but I think we all knew thar anyway. 

"Manchester United are really happy with Amad Diallo and his development on loan at Sunderland," Romano wrote on Twitter..

"Goals, quality and attitude have been excellent.

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

"There's no buy option, also Man Utd have turned down approaches from Italy for permanent move months ago."

Amad scored his sixth goal in 18 games as Sunderland beat Wigan 4-1 to climb to fourth position in the Championship. It was a brilliant goal too, perhaps even better than the one he got at Birmingham earlier in the campaign. 

He overall performances have been exceptional as well, with him producing a highlight reel in just about every match he has played recently. 

Romano's insight correlates with what Tony Mowbray has been saying of late too, which has been that as long as Amad is playing regularly and developing, Man Utd will be more than happy to leave him where he is. 

Read More Sunderland Coverage

Amad Diallo celebrates Sunderland goal against Wigan
Sunderland Nation News

Man Utd 'really happy' with Amad Diallo Sunderland loan

By Michael Graham
James McClean Wigan
Sunderland Nation News

WATCH: Fantastic moment Trai Hume wipes out James McClean to roars from Sunderland fans

By Michael Graham
Kolo Toure Wigan manager
Sunderland Nation News

Wigan boss unhappy with referee: 'A team like Sunderland doesn't need the help'

By Michael Graham
Ross Stewart Wigan penalty
Sunderland Nation News

Tony Mowbray reveals how Ross Stewart reacted to being dropped to the Sunderland bench

By Michael Graham
Patrick Roberts Sunderland Wigan
Sunderland Nation News

Tony Mowbray explains 'harsh' decision to drop 'amazing' Sunderland star

By Michael Graham
Sunderland celebrate at Wigan
Sunderland Nation News

Sunderland fans 'can dream' again following Wigan trouncing - Tony Mowbray

By Michael Graham
Luke O'Nien celebrates at Wigan
Sunderland Nation Match Coverage

Wigan 1-4 Sunderland: Player Ratings as Sunderland finish 2022 in style

By Rob Cairns
James McClean against Sunderland
Sunderland Nation News

Sunderland issue warning to supporters ahead of James McClean reunion

By Michael Graham