Man Utd 'really happy' with Amad Diallo Sunderland loan

Manchester United are very unlikely to recall Amad Diallo from his loan spell at Sunderland in January, says Fabrizio Romano.

Romano is perhaps the insider when it comes to transfers, so Sunderland fans can probably be confident that Amad will be sticking around for the rest of the season, though.

The down side is that will probably be our lot, but I think we all knew thar anyway.

"Manchester United are really happy with Amad Diallo and his development on loan at Sunderland," Romano wrote on Twitter..

"Goals, quality and attitude have been excellent.

"There's no buy option, also Man Utd have turned down approaches from Italy for permanent move months ago."

Amad scored his sixth goal in 18 games as Sunderland beat Wigan 4-1 to climb to fourth position in the Championship. It was a brilliant goal too, perhaps even better than the one he got at Birmingham earlier in the campaign.

He overall performances have been exceptional as well, with him producing a highlight reel in just about every match he has played recently.

Romano's insight correlates with what Tony Mowbray has been saying of late too, which has been that as long as Amad is playing regularly and developing, Man Utd will be more than happy to leave him where he is.

