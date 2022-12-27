Everton to consider selling on-loan striker in January - report

Everton may look to sell striker Nathan Broadhead in January, with the former on-loan Sunderland man having many ‘suitors’ in the Championship.

Broadhead had a successful, if injury plagued, spell with Sunderland last season as he scored 13 goals for the Wearsiders.

Sunderland were keen to sign him on a permanent deal last summer, but Everton opted to extend his contract and he headed out to Wigan instead.

His impact at the struggling Latics has been minimal, though, with him managing just four goals so far this season.

And, according to a report in The Athletic, Everton could finally move the 24-year-old on permanently in January.

“Nathan Broadhead, currently on loan at Wigan Athletic, has suitors in that division who are keen to sign him on a permanent deal,” the report says.

Whether Sunderland are one of those remains to be seen, but it would be surprising if there was not an interest. The squad is short of a striker and Broadhead has obviously been rated by the recruitment team before.

He also still just falls underneath the apparent age threshold for 24 and under that Sunderland have on spending money on new players.

Broadhead will likely line up against Sunderland for Wigan this week, but it will be an interesting thread to follow throughout January.

