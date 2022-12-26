Sunderland star Ross Stewart 'out of reach' for Rangers

Sunderland striker Ross Stewart is ‘out of the reach’ of Scottish giants Rangers in January, according to transfer expect Dean Jones.

Stewart has become one of the top strikers in the Championship already and scored his seventh goal of the season in just his ninth appearance of an injury-hampered season against Blackburn on Boxing Day.

He is yet to sign an extension to his current Sunderland deal, though, which will expire in the summer of 2024. That has led to a great deal of transfer speculation, with Rangers widely considered to be the frontrunners for his signature.

Sunderland have reportedly placed a £10million price tag on Stewart’s head to try and deter would-be buyers in January and, according to Jones - who has a reputation as one of the best-informed journalists in the UK media when it comes to transfers – that has done the trick with Rangers.

“Rangers aren’t going to be spending £10million on him," Jones told Give Me Sport. "That figure is out of reach.

“If Sunderland insist on that being the fee, then it’s not going to happen. But if it starts to drop, it might become interesting.”

The danger, of course, is that as Stewart’s contract ticks down his valuation will start to dramatically fall too. Hopefully he signs a long contract extension long before it gets to that point.

