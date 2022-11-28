Are Manchester United going to recall Amad Diallo from Sunderland?

Sunderland may have to do without star performer Amad Diallo in the second half of the season after it was revealed Manchester United have an option to recall him in January.

After a slow start on Wearside, Amad has been a revelation in recent weeks, scoring three goals in his last five Championship matches. That included a brilliant individual effort at Birmingham and he also scored the winner in the Black Cats’ mid-season friendly win over Al-Shabab.

That form has apparently not gone unnoticed at Old Trafford, and the Manchester Evening News reports Diallo is one of three players boss Erik ten Hag is considering recalling.

That report claims the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo could be a key factor in Man Utd’s decision, with Amad an option should they not be able to land any of their attacking targets. It also makes the point that Ten Hag believes his squad does not possess enough left-footed players, which may also tempt him to recall the Ivorian.

However, there are a number of factors that would suggest Diallo returning early to Man Utd is unlikely. They will be looking for a striker to replace Ronaldo, not a winger. Alejandro Garnacho’s recent emergence should help Sunderland’s cause too.

While Ten Hag identified an imbalance in favour of right-footed players when he took over, it didn’t stop him okaying Amad’s loan back in August.

Ultimately, Amad Diallo is not ready for Manchester United and he is not going to be without playing a lot of matches. That is why they sent him to Sunderland and it doesn’t feel like much has really changed there.

You can’t rule out Man Utd deciding to recall him early, but it would seem pretty unlikely.