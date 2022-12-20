Skip to main content
Ross Stewart delivers message to Sunderland fans after goalscoring return

Ross Stewart has told Sunderland fans that their incredible support ‘never goes unnoticed’.

Stewart made his return to the Sunderland side at Hull last week after missing 15 games with a thigh injury, and he was given a raucous welcome from the visiting fans as soon as he went out to start his pre-match warm-up.

He repaid that support by scoring Sunderland’s goal in the 1-1 draw, and Tony Mowbray has now said he will be ‘likely’ to start the game against Blackburn on Boxing Day.

Speaking about the Sunderland fans at Hull to safc.com, Stewart said: “They never disappoint. They sell out every away day.

“You hear them from the minute we come out for the warm-up. [They’ve been] unbelievable for us this season and they’ll continue to be unbelievable for us.

“I'd say it was good to get a tough point on the road, but we want to send them home with three. But you know that noise and support doesn't go unnoticed for the players and even like myself back in the matchday squad, the noise, even when I was going out, warming up was special.

“So great for me to feel that again and hopefully come Boxing Day, we can get a win for them.”

Stewart’s goal at the MKM Stadium was his sixth of the season in what was only his eighth appearance. 

