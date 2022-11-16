Ross Stewart explains why he is determined to 'reward' Sunderland fans

Ross Stewart says the ‘surreal’ support he receives from Sunderland fans has not gone unnoticed and he is determined to reward it.

Sunderland fans have taken Stewart to their hearts since his move from Ross County two years ago, giving him the nickname ‘Loch Ness Drogba’ in recognition of his all-action and physical style.

Stewart responded by scoring 26 goals last season and he made a fine start to the current campaign before a thigh injury ruled him out of the Black Cats’ last 13 matches.

However, he should be back after the World Cup break, and he says his determination to reward the Sunderland fans for their support will be what drives him to getting back among the goals.

“It’s very surreal,” Stewart told the Sunderland Echo.

“You envisage how you want a move to go when you come down here and it’s surpassed all of that, not just the on-field stuff but the way the fans have taken to me.

“They probably don’t realise how much confidence they give me, what a lift it is during games. Hearing that noise, the nicknames and then the songs come… all of that is part of helping me do what I’ve done and it really hasn’t gone unnoticed, I’m so thankful for it.

“I’m always trying to reward that - what you see is what you get with me, give it everything and try to chip in with some goals. I could never have imagined it would have worked out like this.”

