Sunderland coach happy to see 'man mountain' back after injury

Sunderland coach Graeme Murty says Dan Ballard is ‘desperate’ to get back to playing for the first team after a successful return from injury.

Ballard fractured his foot in just his third game for Sunderland since his £2million move from Arsenal in a challenge that, remarkably, the referee didn’t even see.

He has been a frustrated observer since, but he made his comeback for the under-21s against Reading on Monday, playing an hour of the 2-1 win.

He appears to have come through that in good shape, and Murty has described the kind of player Sunderland will soon have available again at the heart of their defence.

“It was great to see Dan back out on the pitch,” Murty said. “He actually gave me a bit of a mucky look when he came off as he wanted to stay on!

“He’s a reassuring presence, a mountain of a man, and a real, genuinely nice guy. He was desperate to play and be involved, and desperate to get back to what he wants to be doing every single day.

“The lads gave him a round of applause when he returned to the dressing room, and he’s done everything with a smile on his face. He’s been fantastic around the group.”

Ballard will join an impressive group of Sunderland centre backs when he returns. Danny Batth has been in brilliant form this season while Luke O’Nien, the man who stepped in for Ballard, has taken superbly to Championship football.

Meanwhile, Aji Alese now has games under his belt and is impressing too, while Bailey Wright is also back at the club against after his World Cup experience with Australia.

