Sunderland confirm grim news on Elliot Embleton injury

Elliot Embleton to be out for an 'extended period' following Hull City injury.

Sunderland midfielder Elliot Embleton has suffered a fracture as well as ‘significant ligament damage,’ the club have confirmed.

Embleton suffered the injury at Hull last week in a collision with Tigers midfielder Ryan Woods, with him actually sent off in the incident too.

He immediately went to hospital on the advice of the club doctor, and was seen leaving later that night with his whole lower leg in plaster.

The club have now confirmed the severity of the injury, with him requiring an operation.

“Sunderland AFC can confirm that Elliot Embleton will undergo surgery this week on an ankle injury picked up during Saturday’s draw at Hull City,” statement read on the official website.

“The midfielder has suffered an ankle fracture and significant ligament damage, and will face an extended spell on the sidelines.

“We’re with you every step of the way, Embo!”

Embleton started the game at the MKM Stadium to become the only Sunderland player to feature in every match so far this season.

Danny Batth has also featured in all 23 Championship games, but he also left the pitch with an injury and may have torn his calf.

Sunderland confirm grim news on Elliot Embleton injury

