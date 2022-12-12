Skip to main content
Carlos Corberan warns West Brom about 'dangerous' Sunderland

New West Brom boss Carlos Corberan certainly won't be underestimating Sunderland.

West Brom manager Carlos Corberan has described Sunderland as ‘dangerous’ opposition ahead of their meeting in the Championship on Monday.

The Baggies head to Wearside for their first match since the World Cup break, and they were in fine form before it.

New boss Corberan had guided them to three successive wins in the Championship as he started to get the best out of his talented squad.

Sunderland are in excellent form too having won back-to-back games, including last week’s 3-0 home win over Millwall.

“Sunderland will try to use their momentum from last weekend when they returned to action and won in front of their own fans to help them on Monday night," Corberan told WBA’s official website. “We want to try and use our advantage of having more time on the training pitch and being able to develop our players.

“Sunderland have kept the base of their team which helped them win promotion from League One last season. A lot of their players who start in the XI were in their XI last season when they achieved a big target which of course was promotion.

“Now with the new coach (Mowbray) they have tried to add more attacking situations which make them very dangerous. I know that their performance will demand that we are at our very best on Monday night.”

It will be the first meeting between the sides for nearly five years, and the first outside the Premier League since 2007 when Tony Mowbray was in charge of West Brom.

