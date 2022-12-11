Sunderland ace Dan Neil told what he needs to improve if he wants to fulfil potential

Tony Mowbray has challenged Dan Neil to increase his aggressiveness without the ball if he is to fulfil his obvious potential.

Neil has started 18 of Sunderland’s 21 Championship games this season with him firmly establishing himself in the Black Cats midfield.

The 21-year-old was a player Mowbray admired from a far last season, and now he has had a chance to work with him he says he can see the Sunderland academy product reaching the top – but only if he adds a crucial dimension to his game.

"Out of possession, I naturally drive players to get tight, to close down, to win balls, to stop the opposition playing,” Mowbray told reporters ahead of the WBA game. “I think the sooner you win the ball back, the more possession you've got to hurt the opposition with.

"I'm a bit uncomfortable sometimes - unless you are playing against a top team - sitting in a passive shape, not trying to win the ball back. I preach to Dan Neil about playing on the front foot, being aggressive, putting your body in, trying to win it back - not standing two or three yards away thinking you are doing something.

"I could still play if you give me three yards to pass round you! Good players only need a yard of space, they can pick passes.

"Dan is listening to that. He has enough physicality in his game. I think it's important if you are going to be a top midfield player, you have to bring both aspects of the game - not just be good with the ball, and hope the manager thinks 'it doesn't matter out of possession because we've got this rottweiler next to him'.

"Jude Bellingham is the case in point, he is showing [with England] he can drive with the ball, he can pass it, he can win it back, he presses really well, and everyone is talking about him being worth hundreds of millions of pounds.

“So for Dan Neil, OK we can see your quality on the ball so let's see you out of possession on the front foot, aggressive, athletic, strong.

"If he wants to be a top player, if he wants to play at the top level, he has to bring all these aspects of his game forward."

Neil has a goal and a pair of assists to his name for Sunderland this season, the most recent coming for Amad Diallo’s incredible winner at Birmingham just before the World Cup break.

Read More Sunderland Coverage