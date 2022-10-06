In-form Sunderland duo nominated for EFL awards

Sunderland wingers Patrick Roberts and Jack Diamond have been nominated for Championship and League One players of the month respectively.

Roberts initially struggled to get in the Sunderland team this season, but he has been the main beneficiary of the injury to Ross Stewart and has made his presence felt.

He scored two outstanding goals against Reading and also laid on the assist for Jewison Bennette’s late equaliser at Watford.

"His brilliance hasn’t always been paired with consistency, but Roberts made quite an impact in September,” the EFL said while announcing his nomination. “He cut inside to sweep home twice in Sunderland’s win at Reading and then provided a pinpoint cross for a late equaliser at Watford."

Roberts is on a four-man shortlist alongside Luton forward Carlton Morris, Norwich ace Teemu Pukki and Sheffield United goalkeeper Wes Foderingham.

Jack Diamond, meanwhile, has made an exceptional start to his loan spell with League one side Lincoln.

He has scored four goals for the Imps, including a hat-trick in the 6-3 away win at Bristol Rovers.

Former Sunderland striker Don Goodman will be on the judging panel for both awards, with the winners announced on October 7.

