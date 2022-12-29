Skip to main content
Sunderland fans 'can dream' again following Wigan trouncing - Tony Mowbray

Tony Mowbray has told Sunderland fans they ‘can dream’ of promotion after a brilliant 4-1 away win at Wigan.

The win, courtesy of goals from Ellis Simms, Ross Stewart, Patrick Roberts and Amad Diallo, saw Sunderland climb to fourth in the Championship table.

There is some real momentum behind the Black Cats now, who were only promoted from League One in May.

However, while the priority back at the start of the campaign was just survival, Tony Mowbray thinks fans can allow themselves a little optimism – as long as it’s the cautious kind.

"The target for this team was to stay in the league and compete in mid-table and see where we go. That might be the case come the end of the season, depending on how the squad survives the rigours of the season.

"At the moment the fans can dream because we're right in the mix with loads of other teams - and yet we're mindful that you can lose a couple of games and be in 15th.

ALSO READ: Wigan 1-4 Sunderland: Player Ratings as Sunderland finish 2022 in style

"We've got tough games around the corner, so we just have to keep competing and keep picking up points.”

Sunderland will stay in the northwest now to face Blackpool on New Years day before a home double-header against Swansea and Middlesbrough. 

