Skip to main content
WATCH: Fantastic moment Trai Hume wipes out James McClean to roars from Sunderland fans

WATCH: Fantastic moment Trai Hume wipes out James McClean to roars from Sunderland fans

James McClean is still not especially popular among the Sunderland fans, then...

Everyone knows that Sunderland fans love a tackle. Sunderland fans also specifically don't love James McClean - so it stands to reason they LOVE a tackle on James McClean. 

If you require any proof of that, the moment when Sunderland defender Trai Hume absolutely wiped out McClean right in front of the traveling fans should settle it. 

A video filmed form the Wigan end and posted on social media captures the moment perfectly - as well as the unreal roar from the Sunderland supporters. 

In fact, it prompts one Latics fan to comment: 'It's like they've scored!'

The video can be seen below, but be advised there is a little bad language in it. 

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

It's definitely fair to say that Sunderland and James McClean do not have a great relationship. It never used to be this way. In fact, it was Sunderland who brought McClean to English football and gave him a chance in the Premier League. 

The relationship went sour over a poppy, though. McClean refused to wear one on his shirt during the club's annual remembrance day fund-raiser. In fairness, given McClean's upbringing in Derry, that was understandable. 

McClean always seemed to take the criticism very personally, though, and has targeted Sunderland a little since leaving the club - including accusations of racism and discrimination from the Sunderland v Wigan game at the Stadium of Light in October. 

Anyway, Sunderland fans certainly enjoyed seeing him wiped out, and they enjoyed the 4-1 win even more. 

Read More Sunderland Coverage

James McClean Wigan
Sunderland Nation News

WATCH: Fantastic moment Trai Hume wipes out James McClean to roars from Sunderland fans

By Michael Graham
Kolo Toure Wigan manager
Sunderland Nation News

Wigan boss unhappy with referee: 'A team like Sunderland doesn't need the help'

By Michael Graham
Ross Stewart Wigan penalty
Sunderland Nation News

Tony Mowbray reveals how Ross Stewart reacted to being dropped to the Sunderland bench

By Michael Graham
Patrick Roberts Sunderland Wigan
Sunderland Nation News

Tony Mowbray explains 'harsh' decision to drop 'amazing' Sunderland star

By Michael Graham
Sunderland celebrate at Wigan
Sunderland Nation News

Sunderland fans 'can dream' again following Wigan trouncing - Tony Mowbray

By Michael Graham
Luke O'Nien celebrates at Wigan
Sunderland Nation Match Coverage

Wigan 1-4 Sunderland: Player Ratings as Sunderland finish 2022 in style

By Rob Cairns
James McClean against Sunderland
Sunderland Nation News

Sunderland issue warning to supporters ahead of James McClean reunion

By Michael Graham
Tony Mowbray Hull
Sunderland Nation News

Championship is too 'ridiculous' to get excited about league position - Sunderland boss

By Michael Graham