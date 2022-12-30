WATCH: Fantastic moment Trai Hume wipes out James McClean to roars from Sunderland fans

Everyone knows that Sunderland fans love a tackle. Sunderland fans also specifically don't love James McClean - so it stands to reason they LOVE a tackle on James McClean.

If you require any proof of that, the moment when Sunderland defender Trai Hume absolutely wiped out McClean right in front of the traveling fans should settle it.

A video filmed form the Wigan end and posted on social media captures the moment perfectly - as well as the unreal roar from the Sunderland supporters.

In fact, it prompts one Latics fan to comment: 'It's like they've scored!'

The video can be seen below, but be advised there is a little bad language in it.

It's definitely fair to say that Sunderland and James McClean do not have a great relationship. It never used to be this way. In fact, it was Sunderland who brought McClean to English football and gave him a chance in the Premier League.

The relationship went sour over a poppy, though. McClean refused to wear one on his shirt during the club's annual remembrance day fund-raiser. In fairness, given McClean's upbringing in Derry, that was understandable.

McClean always seemed to take the criticism very personally, though, and has targeted Sunderland a little since leaving the club - including accusations of racism and discrimination from the Sunderland v Wigan game at the Stadium of Light in October.

Anyway, Sunderland fans certainly enjoyed seeing him wiped out, and they enjoyed the 4-1 win even more.

