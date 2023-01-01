Tony Mowbray: Sunderland in discussions to sign striker

Tony Mowbray says Sunderland are ‘in discussions’ to sign a young striker on a permanent basis after Ellis Simms returned to Everton.

Simms impressed for Sunderland, scoring seven goals in 17 games, although that ultimately caught the eye of Everton boss Frank Lampard and he recalled him to the Toffees' Premier League survival bid.

Sunderland were always looking likely to be in the market for a new forward in January anyway, but Mowbray says losing Simms has increased the urgency – and there could be a deal or two already in the pipeline.

"I think Ellis' departure has accelerated some of the discussions that are being had,” Mowbray said after the 1-1 draw at Blackpool. “I can't stand here and say that something is going to happen this week but discussions are ongoing.

"It might be another loan but there also some other discussions around a young striker on a permanent basis.

“The club are working hard and it's good that the team are competing at the right end of the table - it gives us a chance to invest when the team are doing rather than scrambling.

"And once the injuries come back the competition is really strong. I don't stand here thinking we need four or five bodies, we just need to add quality and then if anyone goes out replace them."

