Skip to main content
Tony Mowbray: Sunderland in discussions to sign striker

Tony Mowbray: Sunderland in discussions to sign striker

Sunderland appear to be keen to move quickly to replace Ellis Simms this month.

Tony Mowbray says Sunderland are ‘in discussions’ to sign a young striker on a permanent basis after Ellis Simms returned to Everton.

Simms impressed for Sunderland, scoring seven goals in 17 games, although that ultimately caught the eye of Everton boss Frank Lampard and he recalled him to the Toffees' Premier League survival bid.

Sunderland were always looking likely to be in the market for a new forward in January anyway, but Mowbray says losing Simms has increased the urgency – and there could be a deal or two already in the pipeline.

"I think Ellis' departure has accelerated some of the discussions that are being had,” Mowbray said after the 1-1 draw at Blackpool. “I can't stand here and say that something is going to happen this week but discussions are ongoing.

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

"It might be another loan but there also some other discussions around a young striker on a permanent basis.

“The club are working hard and it's good that the team are competing at the right end of the table - it gives us a chance to invest when the team are doing rather than scrambling.

"And once the injuries come back the competition is really strong. I don't stand here thinking we need four or five bodies, we just need to add quality and then if anyone goes out replace them."

Read more Sunderland coverage

Tony Mowbray Blackpool
Sunderland Nation News

Tony Mowbray: Sunderland in discussions to sign striker

By Michael Graham
Dan Neil Sunderland Blackpool
Sunderland Nation Match Coverage

Blackpool 1-1 Sunderland: Player Ratings as Black Cats battle back

By Rob Cairns
Ross Stewart Sunderland
Sunderland Nation News

Incredible stat that proves Ross Stewart is the Championship's top striker

By Michael Graham
Bali Mumba - one of the Youngest ever Sunderland players
Sunderland Nation Features

Youngest ever Sunderland players: Would Chris Rigg set a new record?

By Michael Graham
Chris Rigg
Sunderland Nation News

Sunderland name two top academy youngsters in squad to face Blackpool

By Michael Graham
Ross Stewart in action for Sunderland at Stoke
Sunderland Nation News

Sunderland and Ross Stewart 'still some way apart' in contract talks

By Michael Graham
Ellis Simms on the ball for Sunderland
Sunderland Nation News

'Grateful' Ellis Simms delivers classy response after Sunderland loan cut short

By Michael Graham
Ellis Simms bench
Sunderland Nation News

Everton boss recalled Ellis Simms from Sunderland 'to be an option on the bench'

By Michael Graham