'I didn't have the impact I wanted,' admits former Sunderland striker

Former Sunderland striker Louis Saha has admitted he was disappointed with his lack of impact on Wearside, but he still holds a great deal of affection for the club.

Saha arrived at Sunderland in 2012 on a free transfer in August 2012 after good goalscoring Premier League spells with Fulham, Manchester United, and Everton.

He was 34-years old at that time, though, and very much past his best. Sunderland discovered that with him failing to score in 14 appearances for the club in all competitions. He was released the following January to join Lazio, for whom he also didn’t score.

However, the Frenchman says he still looks back on his time at Sunderland with regret.

Speaking to Boyle Sports, Saha said: "I really would love to see Sunderland back in the Premier League - they’re a great club and it’s a brilliant town.

"The Newcastle-Sunderland rivalry is brilliant, too. But I didn’t play that long for Sunderland and I didn’t score, so I didn’t really enjoy my time as much as I did at other clubs.

"Most times I had a new club I really enjoyed it and adapted well. It was a shame I didn’t have the impact I wanted at Sunderland.

"But they’re in good position and three or four points behind the promotion places so I hope they go up as they belong in the Premier League."

Read more Sunderland coverage