Kevin Phillips: 'Ross Stewart will score a lot more goals - that's for sure'

Legend has urged Sunderland to secure Ross Stewart's future.

Kevin Phillips has urged Sunderland not to allow Ross Stewart to become another top striker that the club allowed to leave.

Stewart scored 26 goals in League One last season and has backed that up with 10 in just 12 appearances so far this campaign too.

However, with his contract now in its last 18 months, there is constant speculation that he may leave the club.

Sunderland have let players like Darren Bent, Asamoah Gyan and Michael Bridges leave before while they were at their peak, and Phillips says it’s important they don’t make the same mistake with Stewart.

“He’s very important and of course I don’t want to see him leave the football club,” Phillips said. “We’ve had some really good strikers play for Sunderland who have left, and I’d love him to not be one of those.

"We all want him to sign a new deal, he’s a top player who scores very important goals. If he can stay fit, he’ll score plenty more, that’s for sure.

“He’s a hugely important player for Sunderland moving forwards.”

Stewart’s fellow striker Ellis Simms was recalled by Everton last month, so Sunderland have just one senior centre forward at the club right now.

It’s imperative that they strengthen that position in January, especially if they are to maintain a play-off push.

“I’d like to see them add another striker whether that’s on loan or permanently,” Phillips added. “If Ross [Stewart] were to get injured, who is going to be that player that comes in scores with regularity?

“So, yeah, I’d like to see them dip into the market in that area, but they do have a transfer policy which they stick by.

“They back their young players, which is great, but they might just need a bit more experience in a few areas to help those younger guys get them into the play-offs.”

