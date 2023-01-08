'Chris Rigg makes us all look stupid' - Sunderland hails teenager's quality

Luke O’Nien paid tribute to Sunderland youngster Chris Rigg after his impact in the 2-1 FA Cup third round win over Shrewsbury.

O’Nien was the Sunderland matchwinner, scoring in the 94th minute as the Black Cats grabbed two goals in injury time to stage a remarkable comeback at New Meadow.

However, it was the history-making debutant that O’Nien wanted to talk about after the game.

“I got to say a big shout out to Riggy,” O’Nien told safc.com after the game. “That's kind of been my highlight of the day to see him come on.

“He's been coming up to the first team [training]. He's made us all look silly. I think he contributes to the first goal by winning the corner.

“So just a big shout out to Riggy and all the other young lads that travelled as well because they'd been top drawer coming up to training.”

Rigg made history as Sunderland’s youngest ever outfield player when he came on, and the second youngest player in the club’s history overall.

For most of us, it is incomprehensible that someone could be playing for Sunderland at 15-years-old, and O’Nien is no different.

“He's 15, it's incredible,” he said. “I don't know what I was doing at 15. I was nowhere near and never will be at his level.

“So it's really good seeing coming through. There's a few other youngsters coming through as well.

“They've been coming up to training. They've lifted the standard as well. So really good to see, really good for the club and the future of the club.

“So big congrats to him and all the other young lads as well that didn't get on. It's a good step in the right direction.”

