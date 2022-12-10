Skip to main content
Patrick Roberts 'not sulking' at lack of Sunderland starts

Tony Mowbray says Patrick Roberts ‘is not sulking’ at finding himself on the Sunderland bench and remains a key player in his squad.

Roberts has had some magic moments for Sunderland this season and has been branded ‘the most talented player in the league’ by Mowbray.

However, he has found himself on the bench recently due to the stunning form of Amad Diallo, although he has been used regularly from the bench.

Mowbray, though, has told Roberts to take inspiration from England at the World Cup in Qatar, where the substitutes are regularly contributing.

"I haven't had a problem with Patrick,” Mowbray said. “It's not as though he is sulking and moping around the building. He understands that Amad is scoring goals, he's on fire, and the two of them generally play in the same area on the pitch.

"But I like the idea of a squad because a game is 90 minutes, and you can win the game in the last 20 minutes. England have shown that, because the substitutes have generally finished the game off for them.

"There's no reason that that can't happen at this club. As I keep saying to the group, if you are not selected it's not because I've fallen out of love with you, or because you're not working hard enough, or because I think you're terrible, it's because this is the team we want to start against these opponents but it's not to say that you won't come on and finish the game off for us by scoring two goals.

"But one player's selection does impact another's omission sometimes."

Roberts has started 10 of the 20 matches for which he has been available this season, scoring two goals and contributing two assists as well. 

