Tony Mowbray explains 'harsh' decision to drop 'amazing' Sunderland star

Patrick Roberts was dropped to the Sunderland bench again, but with good reason...

Tony Mowbray has explained his ‘harsh’ decision to drop Patrick Roberts to the bench in Sunderland’s 4-1 win over Wigan.

Roberts has been described as the ‘best player in the league’ by Mowbray, who believes he has enough quality to be playing Premier League football.

However, despite a positive performance against Blackburn on Boxing Day when he looked electric playing alongside Amad Diallo, Roberts found himself back on the bench at the DW Stadium.

He still made an impression though, winning a penalty and scoring Sunderland’s third as the Wearsiders climbed to fourth in the Championship.

Mowbray, though, says the defensive injury crisis was the reason why he had to leave Roberts out of the starting line-up.

"I've said before that I have to find a way of getting these two (Roberts and Amad) players on the pitch, and yet with the injuries today I felt that the only shape to keep players in positions they know was to go with a back three - and that is why Patrick came out of the team," Mowbray said.

"It was harsh on him and when he plays with Amad - it's quite amazing to watch really.

"It must be frustrating to play against, too. It's my job to get them on the pitch at the same time but it might not always be from the start."

