Sunderland using 'strategic planning' to keep fringe players on track

Sunderland are ‘strategically planning’ how to ensure all their younger players return better next season, not just those currently getting minutes.

The Wearside club are thoroughly committed to the transfer policy of signing young players on the rise and helping them develop into top players.

We can see it working with players such as Aji Alese, Dennis Cirkin and Jack Clarke, but it has also seen another group of young players not getting enough game time to maximise their development.

Trai Hume, for example, has barely played since arriving from Linfield, and Mowbray says that is something Sunderland are taking a very proactive look at heading into January.

"Some of [the discussion] is about some of the younger players, where we think that rather than stay around the squad maybe they should go out on loan and play 20-odd games between the window and the end of the season because that's going to benefit them and then next pre-season they will be more ready to be a first team player,” Mowbray explained.

"Those are the kinds of conversations we have been having, not necessarily just identifying this player or that player. The good thing for me as a manager is that we are sitting there collectively discussing what could happen in six months' time.

"It's strategic planning, really."

Mowbray has also said he is expecting a quiet transfer window in terms on incomings at Sunderland, although targets have been discussed.

