Tony Mowbray nominated for manager of the month award

Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray has been nominated for the December manager of the month award.

December was a fine month for the Black Cats, as they returned from the World Cup break early to beat Millwall 3-0 at the Stadium of Light.

A disappointing 2-1 home defeat to West Brom followed, although the rest of the month was very impressive.

Sunderland battled to a 1-1 draw at Hull despite having Elliot Embleton both sent off and carried off when it was goalless.

On Boxing Day third-place Blackburn were beaten at the Stadium of Light courtesy of a last-gasp Ellis Simms goal – a result that felt like a real momentum builder at the time.

They made sure they capitalised on it too, thrashing Wigan 4-1 at the DW Stadium just three days later.

It means Mowbray won 10 points out of a possible 15, although there were certainly some testing circumstances in there too.

“Having coaxed and cajoled his side through a period without any fit strikers, Mowbray made sure to profit when Ross Stewart and Ellis Simms returned to score a combined six of Sunderland’s 11 goals as they won 10 points from five games,” the EFL said of Mowbray’s nomination.

Mowbray will be up against West Brom boss Carlos Corberan, Sheffield United’s Paul Heckingbottom and Burnley’s Vincent Kompany, all of whom won more points than Mowbray throughout the month.

