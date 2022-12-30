Wigan boss unhappy with referee: 'A team like Sunderland doesn't need the help'

Wigan boss Kolo Toure believed Sunderland were helped by a ‘harsh’ penalty decision against his side.

Sunderland beat Wigan 4-1 at the DW Stadium in their final match of what has been a brilliant 2022 for the Black Cats.

The win saw Sunderland climb to fourth place in the Championship table whilst leaving Wigan, who were promoted from League One with them last season, rooted to the bottom.

Toure, though, felt his side were unfortunate and it was a game of fine margins, and he was especially frustrated by the decision to award Sunderland a penalty for a foul on Patrick Roberts when the scores were level.

Ross Stewart converted from the spot before Sunderland went on to dominate.

"I thought it was a tough result, because the boys gave everything again tonight," Toure said.

"We started the game well and managed to come back after the disappointment of conceding the first goal.

"In the second half, we managed to put them under pressure, and we could have gone 2-1 in front, if Callum [Lang] had squared the ball across goal.

"Unfortunately that didn't happen, and after the penalty it was tough for us.

"The penalty, in my opinion, was harsh, and I don't think a team like Sunderland needed those kinds of decisions to help them.

"After that we are chasing the game, and you have to react to that.

"We want to keep attacking and score, and when you're playing against a Sunderland side with so many attacking options, you are risking being punished."

