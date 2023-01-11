Skip to main content
Sunderland youngster scoops major award

Sunderland youngster scoops major award

Anthony Patterson's fine 2022 has been recognised with him receiving a coveted award.

Sunderland goalkeeper Anthony Patterson has won the North East Football Writers’ Association Young Player of the Year award.

The 22-year-old had an incredible 2022, starting it at National League Notts County yet returning to Sunderland due to a goalkeeping injury crisis to play a key role in the club’s promotion to the Championship.

He has continued that form and progress this season, signing a new long-term deal in the summer and establishing himself firmly as the Black Cats’ number one.

He is the only player to have played every minute of every Championship game for Sunderland this season, and his consistency has been impressive for such a young player.

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Newcastle midfielder Bruno Guimaraes beat Ross Stewart into second place for the main award, although no journalists were murdered or minorities oppressed to bring Stewart to the North-East, so that’s something.

“After another exciting year for North-East football, we’ve got three extremely worthy recipients of our awards,” NEFWA secretary Colin Young said.

“Bruno Guimaraes ended up being a clear winner of the main award, Anthony Patterson won the Young Player award after a brilliant 12 months with Sunderland and Sarah Robson’s Women’s Player of the Year award underlines the way in which Durham Women continue to be a great footballing story for the region.

"We’re looking forward to our winners getting their awards at our awards night in March, which is always a real highlight of the North-East footballing calendar.”

Read more Sunderland coverage

Anthony Patterson
Sunderland Nation News

Sunderland youngster scoops major award

By Michael Graham
Ross Stewart warm up Sunderland
Sunderland Nation News

Ross Stewart contract situation: How worried should Sunderland fans be?

By Michael Graham
Andras Nemeth
Sunderland Nation Transfers

Sunderland 'want' Hungarian striker, according to reports in Belgium

By Michael Graham
Pierre Ekwah West Ham
Sunderland Nation Transfers

Sunderland named 'frontrunners' to sign West Ham youngster

By Michael Graham
Marcos Alonso Sunderland
Sunderland Nation Features

Manslaughter and harbouring murder suspects: Former Sunderland players on wrong side of the law

By Michael Graham
Charlie Cresswell Leeds
Sunderland Nation News

Sunderland linked with January move for Leeds defender

By Lynsey Thompson
Ross Stewart
Sunderland Nation News

Sunderland stats: Black Cats named 'most clinical' team in the Championship

By Lynsey Thompson
Louis Saha Sunderland
Sunderland Nation News

'I didn't have the impact I wanted,' admits former Sunderland striker

By Lynsey Thompson