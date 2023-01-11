Sunderland youngster scoops major award

Sunderland goalkeeper Anthony Patterson has won the North East Football Writers’ Association Young Player of the Year award.

The 22-year-old had an incredible 2022, starting it at National League Notts County yet returning to Sunderland due to a goalkeeping injury crisis to play a key role in the club’s promotion to the Championship.

He has continued that form and progress this season, signing a new long-term deal in the summer and establishing himself firmly as the Black Cats’ number one.

He is the only player to have played every minute of every Championship game for Sunderland this season, and his consistency has been impressive for such a young player.

Newcastle midfielder Bruno Guimaraes beat Ross Stewart into second place for the main award, although no journalists were murdered or minorities oppressed to bring Stewart to the North-East, so that’s something.

“After another exciting year for North-East football, we’ve got three extremely worthy recipients of our awards,” NEFWA secretary Colin Young said.

“Bruno Guimaraes ended up being a clear winner of the main award, Anthony Patterson won the Young Player award after a brilliant 12 months with Sunderland and Sarah Robson’s Women’s Player of the Year award underlines the way in which Durham Women continue to be a great footballing story for the region.

"We’re looking forward to our winners getting their awards at our awards night in March, which is always a real highlight of the North-East footballing calendar.”

Read more Sunderland coverage