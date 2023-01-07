Tony Mowbray confirms Sunderland 'looking' for central midfield signing

Sunderland are looking at signing a central midfield player in January, Tony Mowbray has confirmed.

The Black Cats allowed Jay Matete to leave to join League One leaders Plymouth on loan last week, and that move is designed to get plenty of games to aid in his development.

In the meantime, Mowbray feels it has left his squad a little light in the central midfield area, but he says things are plenty of things ‘going on behind the scenes’ at Sunderland in terms of transfers.

"We do need a central midfielder I think, just to bring that competition,” Mowbray said after the 2-1 win over Shrewsbury in the FA Cup. “It's a position we're looking at but I'm not sure how well on we are on with it right now.

"We need a centre-forward as well of course, there's a few things going on behind the scenes. My job is to coach the team but I do give my opinion and mine is that we need a midfielder.

"We need competition at the top end of the pitch as well so that we don't have situations like today where we've got two midfielders playing as false nines - we want the young guys getting chances in the positions they play."

Matete, meanwhile, made his Plymouth debut as a 66th-minute substitute in their 0-0 away draw with Bolton in League One.

