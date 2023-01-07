Skip to main content
Tony Mowbray confirms Sunderland 'looking' for central midfield signing

Tony Mowbray confirms Sunderland 'looking' for central midfield signing

It seems a striker is not the only position Sunderland want to strengthen in January.

Sunderland are looking at signing a central midfield player in January, Tony Mowbray has confirmed.

The Black Cats allowed Jay Matete to leave to join League One leaders Plymouth on loan last week, and that move is designed to get plenty of games to aid in his development.

In the meantime, Mowbray feels it has left his squad a little light in the central midfield area, but he says things are plenty of things ‘going on behind the scenes’ at Sunderland in terms of transfers.

"We do need a central midfielder I think, just to bring that competition,” Mowbray said after the 2-1 win over Shrewsbury in the FA Cup. “It's a position we're looking at but I'm not sure how well on we are on with it right now.

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

"We need a centre-forward as well of course, there's a few things going on behind the scenes. My job is to coach the team but I do give my opinion and mine is that we need a midfielder.

"We need competition at the top end of the pitch as well so that we don't have situations like today where we've got two midfielders playing as false nines - we want the young guys getting chances in the positions they play."

Matete, meanwhile, made his Plymouth debut as a 66th-minute substitute in their 0-0 away draw with Bolton in League One. 

Read more Sunderland coverage

Tony Mowbray
Sunderland Nation News

Chris Rigg to stay with Sunderland first-team - on non-school days at least...

By Michael Graham
Luke O'Nien
Sunderland Nation Match Coverage

WATCH: Shrewsbury 1-2 Sunderland - Goals and highlights

By Michael Graham
Ross Stewart
Sunderland Nation Features

Ross Stewart closing in on Kevin Phillips' post-war Sunderland goalscoring record

By Michael Graham
Luke O'Nien Sunderland
Sunderland Nation News

'Luke O'Nien wants to take all the penalties and free kicks!' - Tony Mowbray

By Michael Graham
Jay Matete Sunderland exit
Sunderland Nation News

Tony Mowbray explains Jay Matete Sunderland exit

By Michael Graham
Chris Rigg Sunderland shirt
Sunderland Nation News

'Chris Rigg makes us all look stupid' - Sunderland hails teenager's quality

By Michael Graham
Tony Mowbray scowl
Sunderland Nation News

Tony Mowbray confirms Sunderland 'looking' for central midfield signing

By Michael Graham
Steve Cotterill Shrewsbury
Sunderland Nation News

Shrewsbury boss 'lost for words' after late Sunderland comeback

By Michael Graham